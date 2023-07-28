Alcoa soccer star Leo Santos makes One Knoxville SC roster for this weekend's game

Santos, who is a rising junior at Alcoa, will make the roster for the pro team for the first time.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One Knoxville SC has added Alcoa soccer star Leo Santos to their 18-man roster for this Saturday's game against Central Valley Fuego in Fresno.

Santos has been called up to the roster for the first time in his pro career after he has been practicing with the USL 1 team through the One Knox SC Academy. He practiced with the team when they were in USL League 2 as well last season. According to the team, Santos, who is a rising junior in high school, could play in this game and still maintain his high school eligibility.

WBIR spoke to Santos and One Knox SC head coach Mark McKeever on July 17 about Santos being on the team.

"You play in high school, you might think you're a pretty good player," Santos said. "You come out here and you're smaller, younger, not as fast. You have to learn how to play with it. It's a little bit of adversity, but it's good. It's an amazing learning opportunity."

He’s one of our own 😁



Academy signee Leo Santos will be making the trip to Fresno with us as part of our 18 man roster! pic.twitter.com/9Hb4RhMK32 — One Knoxville Sporting Club (@OneKnoxSC) July 27, 2023

His coach has been impressed with his ability.

"You can't give somebody creativity, you can't give somebody a footballing brain. You either have it or you don't have it," McKeever said. "He has something that is a God-given talent in terms of the way he sees the game. The way he touches the ball, his comfort level is natural and when it's natural, the potential becomes that much higher."