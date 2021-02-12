Alcoa Tornadoes play for 20th state championship on Friday

Friday morning's game will be Alcoa's ninth consecutive BlueCross Bowl appearance.

ALCOA, Tenn. — For most high school football teams, being able to practice in December signifies a special season. It is the standard for the Alcoa Tornadoes.

You have to go back to 2014 to find the last time a Tennessee team—not named Maryville—beat Alcoa. That team was Christ Presbyterian Academy in the 3A state championship game. Since then, the Tornadoes have been the kings of class 3A, with the BlueCross Bowl being their annual coronation. Alcoa plays for a seventh consecutive title on Friday morning against East Nashville.

"We know this is the end goal every year. This is what we want to do. We want to win state," said senior safety Major Newman.

Newman is a leader on an Alcoa defense that allowed 12 points throughout the postseason. Giles County scored those 12 points in state semifinal game on Nov. 26. Before then, the Tornadoes had not allowed any points since Sept. 23. Alcoa enters the championship game with five shutouts this season.

"I hate when people score on us. I hate field goals. I want a goose egg every time and I think our defense takes that personally," Newman said.

A win on Friday would be Alcoa's 20th state championship, extending the state record the program already holds. Their opponents, the East Nashville Eagles, are playing in their first state championship game.