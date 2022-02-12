x
Alcoa wins eighth straight state championship, beating East Nashville 45-26

The Tornadoes beat East Nashville. Alcoa broke their own record for consecutive titles, which they initially set from 2004-2010.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Alcoa has done it again.

The Tornadoes beat East Nashville 45-26 in the state championship game on Friday afternoon. By doing so, they captured their eighth straight state title.

It wasn't a blowout like fans of the team may be accustomed to seeing in recent years.

The Tornadoes trailed 6-0 after East Nashville's first drive. It was the first time they trailed in a state championship game since 2014, which was the last time they weren't state champions.

Alcoa took the lead when quarterback Zach Lunsford threw to wide receiver Luke Cannon for a touchdown, which got them up 7-6.

The Eagles took the lead again, going up 14-7. 

Running back Jordan Harris tied the game again after a 3-yard rushing touchdown at 14-14.

The Tornadoes took their first lead when linebacker Brayden Cornett came up with an interception he returned for a touchdown in the second quarter. That put Alcoa up 21-14.

East Nashville responded with a touchdown of their own, but the point-after attempt was blocked, preserving Alcoa's lead at 21-20 with 31 seconds left in the first half.

The Tornadoes captured momentum to close out the little time they had remaining in the first half.  Lunsford threw a screen to Harris for 40 yards.  On the next play, Lunsford found Cannon for another touchdown, putting Alcoa up 28-20.

On the ensuing kickoff, East Nashville didn't recover a kick sent deep. The Tornadoes recovered and was able to knock in a field goal before the end of the first half. Just like that, Alcoa was up 31-20 at halftime

East Nashville did not give up. In the third quarter, they trimmed the lead to five following another touchdown but missed the two-point conversion.

The Lunsford and Cannon show wasn't done though. In the fourth quarter, the two linked up for a 44 yard touchdown, and that extended the Alcoa lead to 38-26.

Harris wasn't done either He scored a 12 yard touchdown run to get Alcoa up 45-26 for the exclamation mark.

That eighth straight title sets a record for most ever by a Tennessee high school, which was previously set by the program and was tied last season when Alcoa also beat East Nashville. The record was first set between 2004-2010 by the Tornadoes when they rattled off seven straight championships.

