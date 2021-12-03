Alcoa wins seventh straight 3A state championship over East Nashville 45-14

The Tornadoes won football title number 20 with a victory on Friday.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Alcoa football won their seventh consecutive 3A state championship on Friday with a win over East Nashville, 45-14.

The Tornadoes also claimed title number 20 with the victory, which extends the TSSAA's most state championships.

The game was close through the first quarter until quarterback Caden Buckles found Isaiah Bryant for a 47-yard touchdown with 1:26 left before the second stanza.

The Tornadoes would dominate the second quarter as they scored three more touchdowns to lead 28-0 at one point. East Nashville never recovered.

The senior class leaves winning a state championship every year.

Head coach Gary Rankin claimed the 17th state championship.