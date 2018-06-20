The NFL Rookie of the Year has a chance to add more hardware to his collection. Former Tennessee Vol running back Alvin Kamara has been nominated for an ESPY award in the "Best Breakthrough Athlete" category.

Kamara totaled more than 1,500 all-purpose yards and 14 total touchdowns, including a special teams score in the regular season finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Kamara's competition in the category include two NBA rookie phenoms in Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz) and Ben Simmons (Philadelphia 76ers) as well as US tennis player Sloane Stephens, who captured her first Grand Slam title at the 2017 US Open and finished runner-up in the 2018 French Open.

