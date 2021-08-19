x
VFL Alvin Kamara releases new cereal brand, coming soon to VolShop

It’s called Kamara's King Crunch and it's honey-oat flavored. Part of the proceeds will go to the Children’s Bureau of New Orleans.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Former Tennessee running back Alvin Kamara has released his own cereal brand, and you'll be able to buy it very soon. 

The VolShop tweeted they will be selling it very soon. 

You can also order a box online.

The VFL is currently a running back with the New Orleans Saints.

He is also advising NASCAR on how to add more fans as its first “Growth and Engagement Advisor.”

   

