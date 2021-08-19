VFL Alvin Kamara releases new cereal brand, coming soon to VolShop

It’s called Kamara's King Crunch and it's honey-oat flavored. Part of the proceeds will go to the Children’s Bureau of New Orleans.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Former Tennessee running back Alvin Kamara has released his own cereal brand, and you'll be able to buy it very soon.

It’s called Kamara's King Crunch and it's honey-oat flavored. Part of the proceeds will go to the Children’s Bureau of New Orleans.

The VolShop tweeted they will be selling it very soon.

Kamara's King Crunch! Coming soon to a VolShop near you 😎 pic.twitter.com/8LfGcuLI4I — VolShop (@UTVolShop) August 19, 2021

You can also order a box online.

The VFL is currently a running back with the New Orleans Saints.