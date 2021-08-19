VFL Alvin Kamara releases new cereal brand, coming soon to VolShop

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Former Tennessee running back Alvin Kamara has released his own cereal brand, and you'll be able to buy it very soon.
It’s called Kamara's King Crunch and it's honey-oat flavored. Part of the proceeds will go to the Children’s Bureau of New Orleans.
The VolShop tweeted they will be selling it very soon.
You can also order a box online.
The VFL is currently a running back with the New Orleans Saints.
He is also advising NASCAR on how to add more fans as its first “Growth and Engagement Advisor.”