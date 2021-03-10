Ethan Coffey wins 2021 Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon; Amanda Martin first female to win overall half-marathon

Coffey held onto a commanding lead to win the marathon, and Martin made history in Knoxville Sunday becoming the first female ever to win the overall half-marathon.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Ethan Coffee from Knoxville is the winner of the 2021 Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon.

The 38-year-old held onto a wide lead for most of the race, crossing the finish line at roughly 2:47:00.

Also for the first time in the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon's history, a female runner crossed the finish line first to win the half-marathon.

Knoxville runner Amanda Martin, 24, absolutely dominated the competition Sunday, running far ahead of the pack to win the overall half-marathon.

Martin's pace was astounding, running under a 6-minute mile and keeping a considerable lead throughout the race. She crossed the finish line first to make history as the first female runner to win the overall Covenant Health Knoxville Half-Marathon.

Martin is a 2015 Farragut High School graduate and ran cross-country. She recently graduated from the University of Tennessee in spring.

Amanda Martin is dominating this race as we get close to mile 5! She is from Knoxville and running the half marathon. ⁦@WBIRWeather⁩ ⁦@wbir⁩ ⁦@chknoxmarathon⁩ pic.twitter.com/JVcnvjEmgH — Rebecca Sweet (@Rebecca_SweetWX) October 3, 2021

Not far behind was 47-year-old Stewart Ellington. He finished first for the men's group. Ellington coaches cross-country at Farragut Middle School.