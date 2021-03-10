Ethan Coffey wins 2021 Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon; Amanda Martin first female to win overall half-marathon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Ethan Coffee from Knoxville is the winner of the 2021 Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon.
The 38-year-old held onto a wide lead for most of the race, crossing the finish line at roughly 2:47:00.
Also for the first time in the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon's history, a female runner crossed the finish line first to win the half-marathon.
Knoxville runner Amanda Martin, 24, absolutely dominated the competition Sunday, running far ahead of the pack to win the overall half-marathon.
Martin's pace was astounding, running under a 6-minute mile and keeping a considerable lead throughout the race. She crossed the finish line first to make history as the first female runner to win the overall Covenant Health Knoxville Half-Marathon.
Martin is a 2015 Farragut High School graduate and ran cross-country. She recently graduated from the University of Tennessee in spring.
Not far behind was 47-year-old Stewart Ellington. He finished first for the men's group. Ellington coaches cross-country at Farragut Middle School.
You can check results when they are finalized by entering a name or bib number at this link on the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon website.