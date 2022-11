The Mavericks beat Red Bank 29-13 after falling behind 13-0.

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Anderson County High School is going to a football state championship for the first time in school history.

The Mavericks beat Red Bank in the state semifinals on Friday night 29-13 to advance.

Anderson County trailed 13-0 at halftime in the game and came from behind to win. It was their first state semifinal appearance since 1996.