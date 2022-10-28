Anderson County football players host camp for Clinch River Community School students

CLINTON, Tenn. — Anderson County football players put on a camp for young students they've been mentoring throughout the season, before their final regular-season game on Friday.
Mavericks seniors have been helping Clinch River Community School students with their education through the season, building friendships along the way. Clinch River is a school for students who may not work well in a traditional classroom setting.
The players gave the kids their own jerseys and then ran them through some drills, such as running the football and tackling.
"The tackling part, I liked the tackling," said Jameson, a student at Clinch River. "It was fun."
Both players and students had fun.
"It means everything, they're great kids," said Anderson County quarterback Walker Martinez. "They love being around us and we love being around them. It's just really cool to see them being out here and having a good time."