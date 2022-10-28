Anderson County football players host camp for Clinch River Community School students

The players mentored these students on every Friday this season. Clinch River is a school for students who may not work well in a traditional classroom.

Mavericks seniors have been helping Clinch River Community School students with their education through the season, building friendships along the way. Clinch River is a school for students who may not work well in a traditional classroom setting.

The players gave the kids their own jerseys and then ran them through some drills, such as running the football and tackling.

"The tackling part, I liked the tackling," said Jameson, a student at Clinch River. "It was fun."

Both players and students had fun.