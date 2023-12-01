Anderson County QB Walker Martinez commits to Carson-Newman

Martinez announced his commitment to the Eagles on Twitter Thursday night. Martinez led the Mavericks to their first-ever state championship in December.

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. — Anderson Country senior quarterback Walker Martinez will continue his football career at DII Carson-Newman University, Martinez announced on Thursday.

Martinez led Anderson County to its first-ever state championship when he and the Mavericks defeated Pearl-Cohn in the 4A title game this past season. He finished the season with 4,078 passing yards and 54 touchdowns and a 71.1 percent completion rate, according to MaxPreps. Martinez was also named a TSSAA 4A Mr. Football finalist.

"I want to thank all the coaches I have had through the years for helping me develop into the player I am today," Martinez said in his announcement on Twitter.