Anderson County’s Gavin Noe signs to play at Navy

Noe, a star running back and linebacker for the Mavericks, signed his national letter of intent to play football at the division 1 level.

CLINTON, Tenn. — Anderson County running back and linebacker Gavin Noe signed his national letter of intent to play at Navy this fall. Noe is a three-star recruit in the Class of 2023.

A leader of the Mavericks, he played a big part in them claiming the 4A state championship this past season and was named Most Valuable Player of the title game.

Noe was surrounded by family, friends, coaches, teammates and other members of the community. Many told stories about Noe through the years and how proud they are of who he has become.

Noe is grateful he means so much to his community.

“I can’t quite put into words,” he said of all the people who spoke about him at his signing ceremony. “You don’t know until they tell you and it was a wave of emotions coming in as they’re telling me all that stuff. To know I impacted this place is a blessing.”

Now says at Navy, he hopes to keep growing to be a better person and wants to serve this country the right way.

Anderson County's Gavin Noe signed his LOI to Navy today.



Many of his coaches and members of the community shared nice stories about him before he did.



He's grateful he has had such a big impact on his community.@gavinnoe25 @ACMav4Life @drnoe5 @MaverickAD1 pic.twitter.com/QC4MkVn7U7 — Karthik Venkataraman (@KarthikV_) February 3, 2023