Anderson County's Gavin Noe commits to Navy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Anderson County football standout Gavin Noe announced his commitment to the Naval Academy on Tuesday.
Noe is a two-time All-State selection at Anderson County in the class of 2023. The running back announced his verbal commitment on Twitter.
Noe, a 6'2", 220-pound running back also plays outside linebacker.
"My HOME is Anderson County and I want to thank you because as a kid I only dreamed of playing for the Mavericks on Friday nights and it's been the greatest experience of my life." Noe posted on Twitter.