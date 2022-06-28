x
Anderson County's Gavin Noe commits to Navy

The Anderson County running back is a two-time All-State selection.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Anderson County football standout Gavin Noe announced his commitment to the Naval Academy on Tuesday. 

Noe is a two-time All-State selection at Anderson County in the class of 2023. The running back announced his verbal commitment on Twitter. 

Noe, a 6'2", 220-pound running back also plays outside linebacker. 

"My HOME is Anderson County and I want to thank you because as a kid I only dreamed of playing for the Mavericks on Friday nights and it's been the greatest experience of my life." Noe posted on Twitter. 

