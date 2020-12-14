AP sources: Vandy negotiating to hire Clark Lea as coach

Details of a contract were still being worked out but Lea was the school’s top choice.

Two people familiar with the situation tell The Associated Press that Vanderbilt is negotiating a deal with Notre Dame defensive coordinator Clark Lea to make the former Commodores football player its new head coach.

Both people spoke on condition of anonymity because the school was not yet prepared to make the announcement.