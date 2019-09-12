KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Monday means a new AP Poll for college basketball - the Vols are trending up, while the Lady Vols are moving down.

The men's basketball team moved up two spots to No. 19 in the most recent AP Poll. The Vols are fresh off of a 72-43 win against Florida A&M in Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee is 7-1 with wins over two former top 25 teams. The Vols have a huge game on Saturday, a matchup against in-state rival, No. 13 Memphis.

The Lady Vols, on the other hand, are moving down in the AP Poll, but still remain in the top 25. Head coach Kellie Harper's team sits at No. 23. Last week, the Lady Vols were ranked at No. 17. Tennessee lost its first game of the season in a tight contest against Texas, 66-60 the final score. The Lady Vols will host Colorado State on Wednesday, with a matchup against No. 1 Stanford looming on the horizon.