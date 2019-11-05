KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the many of Tennessee’s student athletes, finals week is one of the most stressful. They have to balance studying and taking exams with competing. Things were a bit more challenging for the men’s tennis team. On top of final exams, they competed in the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament.

WBIR sports reporter David Schiele decided to hang out with team member Scott Jones and play some games inside of the Goodfriend Tennis Center to get away from the stress.

Jones is a junior from Perth, Australia and was part of Tennessee’s fourth ranked recruiting class in 2016. Jones has a 54-27 singles record was named second team All-SEC in 2018.

The men’s tennis team plays Florida in the round of 16 on Saturday at noon.