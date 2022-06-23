Five star QB Arch Manning, Peyton Manning's nephew, commits to Texas

Arch is the top recruit in the nation in the Class of 2023.

AUSTIN, Texas — Tennessee football legendary quarterback Peyton Manning's nephew, Arch Manning, committed to play football at Texas on Thursday.

Arch, who is also a quarterback, is the top recruit in the nation in the Class of 2023 and has received a perfect 1.000 rating from 247 Sports.

He is the son of Cooper Manning, the oldest Manning brother. Arch is the grandson of Archie Manning.

With Texas joining the SEC in 2025, all Mannings that played football will have played in the SEC if Arch stays with the Longhorns through then.