Arkansas head coach tests positive for COVID-19

The head coach of Tennessee's most recent opponent has tested positive for COVID-19.

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement, the coach was tested on Sunday as part of the team's normal protocols and was informed Monday morning that his test was positive.

He is not symptomatic and is self-isolating at home. He was retested today, which is normal protocol, and the results of that test are still pending.

Arkansas said everyone considered to be close contacts have been notified and will be quarantined.