Around 100 student-athletes attend NUC Sports showcase in Oak Ridge, learning more about college athletics

Former college coaches and current high school coaches helped lead the camp, preparing kids to play in college.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The City of Oak Ridge hosted a NUC Sports showcase on Saturday, attracting around 100 student-athletes.

Former college coaches, as well as current high school coaches, helped lead the camp. It was meant to help coach middle and high school athletes and to prepare them for playing in college. Student-athletes from across East Tennessee and seven other states were there.

"We don't do the camps just for the kids to come and run around," said Dale Sturgill, National Director of Operations for NUC Sports. "There's an opportunity for them to get noticed by colleges, and whatever their level is. Division One, Division Two, Division Three — that's the opportunity that's presented here."