As of now, Tennessee men's basketball is a three seed in the NCAA Tournament

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If the NCAA Tournament started on Saturday, Tennessee men's basketball would be a three seed in the tournament according to the selection committee.

The committee released their top 16 teams of now in college basketball. The Vols were ranked the 11th best, which put them on the three line.

Tennessee is projected in the South region as of now/

Arizona, who the Vols beat earlier this season, was the one seed in their region. Baylor was the two seed and Providence was the four seed.

Tennessee ranks ninth in the NET rankings, which the selection committee uses to help determine teams seedings in the bracket. The Vols have five Quadrant 1 wins, and all of their six losses are to Quadrant 1 teams, which is the best tier of teams in college basketball.

What are the NET Rankings?



Here's EVERYTHING you need to know. Be on the lookout for the first release 👀 pic.twitter.com/kdZwDEjFPS — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) November 26, 2018

Tennessee is 19-6 overall and 10-3 in SEC play this season.

The 16th ranked Vols, by way of the Associated Press Poll, will take on 23rd ranked Arkansas on the road on Saturday at 4 p.m.