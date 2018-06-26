Virginia Beach resident Ashley Horner is a fitness icon, a mom of three boys, a business owner, and humanitarian. She continually pushes herself to the limit for others, and her latest journey is no different.

Cycle 1,300 miles from Virginia beach to Tulsa, Oklahoma in two weeks to raise money and awareness for those affected by cancer. The goal is simple, getting there not so much.

"We've already almost witnessed two head-on collisions from people being impatient and trying to pas us on a blind turn", said Horner.

The cause is one that hits close to home.

"Like many of these people here and like a lot of people that we've met along the way, their lives have been effected from somebody who's been battling cancer, who has lost their life to cancer. For myself personally, I lost my father to cancer. I was born and raised in Tulsa, Oklahoma so that's where I decided to cycle to, to the hospital he was diagnosed at and later passed away."



The campaign is 'Ashley Cycles for Cancer' and it's brought her here to East Tennessee, where supporters gather to meet her, some hoping to join in.



"My friend and I are riding 12 miles for her son Ethan who passed away from Ewing's sarcoma when he was twelve," said Knoxville resident Kate Shurina. "He was diagnosed at a 11, did chemo for a year and unfortunately passed shortly after he turned 12 years old, so 12 miles for Ethan Parsley."



"What they don't realize is they are the ones that truly motivate me," said Horner. Their stories and like Ethan who we'll cycle 12 miles for tomorrow, that is the reason why I'll continue to push and that I won't stop."

During her journey, Horner is raising money for St. Jude Children's Hospital. You can click here to donate: http://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR?fr_id=97930&pg=entry

