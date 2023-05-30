Lady Vols' Ashley Rogers and Kiki Milloy named D1 Softball First Team All-Americans

McKenna Gibson made the All-American Second Team and Karlyn Pickens was named to the Freshman Team.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee softball landed four players on the D1 Softball All-American lists on Tuesday.

Pitcher Ashley Rogers and center fielder Kiki Milloy were first-team selections. First baseman McKenna Gibson was a second-team selection. Pitcher Karlyn Pickens was named to the freshman team.

Rogers has an 18-1 record, a .75 ERA, six shutouts and 173 strikeouts.

Milloy has a batting average of .420, 66 hits, 25 home runs, 56 RBIs and 39 stolen bases. The home runs set a program record at Tennessee.

Gibson has a .369 batting average, 15 home runs, 58 hits and 59 RBIs.

Pickens has a record of 9-6, a 2.84 ERA and 94 strikeouts. She threw a perfect game this season against Appalachian State on March 4 in a five-inning game.

The Lady Vols continue their quest to become national champions when the College Word Series starts on Thursday. Tennessee plays Alabama at noon. The game can be watched on ESPN.