Tennessee pitcher Ashley Rogers gives emotional response on what it means to be a Lady Vol

"As I step off the field for the last time, I'm feeling a lot of emotions obviously, but the ones I really feel are a lot of gratitude, a lot of love and a lot of pride for being able to wear Tennessee across my chest. I don't know if you all know, but I'm a Tennessee native. I grew up an hour from Knoxville. Being able to represent my home state and the team I grew up cheering for has been an absolute dream come true. I'm so thankful Karen (Weekly) took a chance on me because I was kind of a nobody in high school. Being able to represent Tennessee and just the people that I love, the impact of every person I've come into contact with at Tennessee has forever impacted my life. They pushed me as a person, as a player and all around as a student ... As I said, the opportunity to wear orange across my chest, I hope I did it with integrity. It has just been an absolute dream come true. It has just meant so much to me. My father who passed away when I was 16 was the biggest Tennessee fan. He was laid to rest in a Tennessee orange shirt. He has a Power T on his headstone. I think that just says the most about what Tennessee has meant to me."