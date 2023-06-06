Tennessee pitcher Ashley Rogers gives emotional response on what it means to be a Lady Vol

OKLAHOMA CITY — Tennessee softball was eliminated from the College World Series on Monday night.
It marked the end of ace pitcher Ashley Rogers' time with the University of Tennessee. After the game, Rogers was asked what being a Lady Vol means to her. She gave an emotional response filled with why she wanted to give it all for her school.
Her response is below.
"As I step off the field for the last time, I'm feeling a lot of emotions obviously, but the ones I really feel are a lot of gratitude, a lot of love and a lot of pride for being able to wear Tennessee across my chest. I don't know if you all know, but I'm a Tennessee native. I grew up an hour from Knoxville. Being able to represent my home state and the team I grew up cheering for has been an absolute dream come true. I'm so thankful Karen (Weekly) took a chance on me because I was kind of a nobody in high school. Being able to represent Tennessee and just the people that I love, the impact of every person I've come into contact with at Tennessee has forever impacted my life. They pushed me as a person, as a player and all around as a student ... As I said, the opportunity to wear orange across my chest, I hope I did it with integrity. It has just been an absolute dream come true. It has just meant so much to me. My father who passed away when I was 16 was the biggest Tennessee fan. He was laid to rest in a Tennessee orange shirt. He has a Power T on his headstone. I think that just says the most about what Tennessee has meant to me."
Rogers played five seasons with the Lady Vols.
This season, she ranked fourth in the nation in Earned Run Avera (.92) dominating the mound as one of the best pitchers in college softball.