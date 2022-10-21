Attorneys: Jaylen McCollough 'resolved matter' with UT after assault arrest; case remains open

McCollough's attorneys said the Knox County District Attorney General's investigation into the incident remains open.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Attorneys representing Tennessee Football safety Jaylen McCollough provided a new update on his case after he was arrested earlier this month.

The Law Office of Chloe A. Akers said McCollough had "resolved this matter" with the University of Tennessee’s Office of Student Conduct & Community Standards following a "thorough investigation."

"As part of an Alternative Resolution Agreement, there was no finding of responsibility against Mr. McCollough for any violations of the University’s Code of Conduct. He remains fully enrolled as a student without suspension or probation," attorneys said.

Coach Josh Heupel announced Monday that McCollough had not been suspended from the team following his arrest earlier this month.

During his Monday media conference about the upcoming homecoming game against UT-Martin, Heupel said he looked forward to having McCollough back in the lineup soon.

McCollough is facing an aggravated assault charge, and the warrant from his arrest states that he punched Zion Spencer, who said he mistakenly entered an apartment on Grand Avenue while McCollough was inside.

Earlier in the season, Tennessee was quick to cut two players who were arrested.