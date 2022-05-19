Austin-East, Bearden boys' soccer teams win region championships

Here are the scores for area schools that competed for a region championship in boys' soccer on Thursday night.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two local high school teams were crowned region champions in boys' soccer on Thursday night.

Bearden High School defeated West for the Region 2-AAA championship on Thursday. The game was won in the final minutes of the second overtime.

Austin-East defeated Halls, 4-1 in the Region 2-AA title game.

Here are other area scores:

Region 1-A: Gatlinburg-Pittman - 2, Alcoa - 1

Region 2, A: Oneida - 3, Loudon - 2

Region 2, AA: Austin-East - 4, Halls - 1

Region 2, AAA: Bearden - 1, West - 0 (2OT)