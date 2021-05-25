Austin-East and Gatlinburg-Pittman soccer teams advance in state tournament after dominating first round

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The Austin-East and Gatlinburg-Pittman boys soccer teams utterly dominated their first round matchups in Murfreesboro Tuesday on the path to becoming state champions!
Austin-East defeated Gibson County 8-0 in round one of the 2021 Class A State Soccer Tournament.
The team will play Merrol Hyde Magnet School in round two on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.
Gatlinburg-Pittman similarly shut out Memphis East with an impressive 9-0 final score. They will go on to play Signal Mountain Wednesday.