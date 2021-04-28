Austin-East boys soccer team to play Senior Night at Regal Stadium on Thursday

The Austin-East boys soccer team is playing their Senior Night game at Regal Soccer Stadium. A community soccer event for all Knoxville.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Austin-East Magnet High School boys soccer team is set to play their Senior Night game in Regal Soccer Stadium, home to the University of Tennessee's women's soccer team, on Thursday, April 29.

They are hosting Cumberland Gap High School. The game begins at 6pm and it's free to attend.

There will be food trucks and a DJ there too!

The University of Tennessee and Knox Pro Soccer, the organizers of the event, are excited to support Austin-East and help bring the community together during this tough time.

The A-E Road Runners are especially excited for the opportunity to showcase their talent.

Senior Captain, Esloni Hakizimana, said, "We might be small, but we pack a lot of package. We got a lot of surprises for everybody,"