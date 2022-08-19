Austin-East's Jabrillion Lauderback dedicates season to mom, grandmother who died

“I know they’re going to be there with me on the field with me every play, every run," he said. "It’s going to drive me to my fullest, to the best ability I can.”

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One of Austin-East's best players will be playing with a heavy heart this season.

Defensive lineman Jabrillion Lauderback lost his mother and grandmother last winter. His mom died from breast cancer and his grandmother from a seizure.

“It’s just one of those days you can’t imagine happening to you," he said. "One of those days you can’t explain how you feel and why it happened to you.”

His mom and grandma were two of his biggest supporters. His mom was right there for his first practice.

“She was there my first practice of freshman year," he said. "She was screaming my name walking the track every day when she could. She was there almost every game she could make it.”

Losing them is something he is still processing, but he knows they would keep wanting him to push forward.

As this season goes on, he’s excited, but he knows it will be hard. He’s motivated to do well and knows both will be watching.

“I know they’re going to be there with me on the field with me every play, every run," Lauderback said. "It’s going to drive me to my fullest, to the best ability I can.”