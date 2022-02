ESPN soccer correspondent Jeff Carlisle featured the Roadrunners on Tuesday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — ESPN featured the Austin-East boys' soccer team on Tuesday. Soccer correspondent Jeff Carlisle wrote the feature article.

He detailed head coach Jonathan Netherland's rise to the top of A-E's soccer program and some of the players' journeys to the United States.

Carlisle also gave the inside story of the Roadrunners' 2021 season that ended with the program's first state championship.