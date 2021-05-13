Austin-East, South-Doyle HS soccer teams hoist trophies after becoming district champs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Thursday night was a big one for high school soccer as local teams competed in district championship finals.
For Knoxville, it was a particularly big night -- as both Austin-East and South Doyle high schools came out on top as district champs!
The Austin-East varsity team took on the #1 seeded Gatlinburg-Pittman Highlanders in an exciting double-overtime match up, and it would be the Roadrunners who'd hoist the trophy in Gatlinburg.
South-Doyle was able to take down the talented Central High School Bobcats 2-1 to secure their status as District 4-AA champs.
The championships meant much more this year since teams were finally able to play their first full season since the pandemic.