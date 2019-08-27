KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Two...four...six...eight...here's some officers we appreciate!

An adorable video shows Officers Simpson and Officer Brown of KCSO take up their pom-poms and get in line with a Gibbs cheerleading squad.

The cheerleaders showed up in the pouring rain at John Tarleton Park ready to support their team whatever the weather on Monday night.

In the 1:05 second long video, the two officers are shown picking up pom-poms and hesitantly taking cues from the enthusiastic squad for an introductory cheer.

"I don't know what to do," Office Simpson said to laughter from the stands.

10News viewer Amanda Morgan submitted the photos and said the girls' nights were made because of the two officers.

Amanda Morgan

"Thanks for doing what you didn't have to do to make everyone's night a little brighter even in the pouring rain," Morgan said. "

"Whether it's today or 20 years from now," Morgan said, "your actions have made a difference."

Gibbs had a 6-8 victory over South Doyle in the last few minutes of the game.

