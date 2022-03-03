Barksdale Stadium to start selling beer and food during Tennessee tennis home games

Fans who watch the Mississippi State game at 12 p.m. on Friday will be able to grab a drink at the stadium.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennis fans will have something new to look forward to on Friday when they head to Barksdale Stadium to watch Tennessee take on Mississippi State — drinks.

Officials announced Thursday that the stadium would start selling concessions and beer. They will be available at the concourse opposite the main entrance of the stadium, at the top of the grandstand behind Court 2.

Drinks and concessions will only be sold during outdoor matches at Barksdale Stadium, officials said. They specifically said no concessions will be available at matches that are moved indoors to the Goodfriend Tennis Center.

Officers with the University of Tennessee Police Department will at the stadium along with Axis Security to make sure nobody takes alcohol leaves the venue. They will also not allow prohibited items into the stadium, including outside food and drinks.

Trained and licensed servers will serve alcohol and only two drinks can be bought per transaction, per SEC policy. Each drink must also be poured into a clear cup, according to officials.