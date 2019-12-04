KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Kim English will join Rick Barnes' coaching staff at Tennessee as an assistant, the school announced Friday.

The hire fills the open spot on the staff vacated when Rob Lanier left to take the head coaching job at Georgia State.

English spent the previous two seasons coaching on Tad Boyle's staff at Colorado and prior to that worked under Frank Haith for three years at Tulsa, first as director of player development for a season and then as an assistant coach.

"Kim is outstanding," Barnes said in a press release. "When I coached against him, I loved his competitive fire. And when he got into coaching and I spent time with him on the road recruiting, I knew there was something special about him. He's got tremendous energy and drive and is a great communicator. Our players will love working with him. He's going to make a huge impact on our program, and I'm excited to welcome him and his wonderful wife and family to Knoxville."

Current Vols assistant Michael Schwartz worked with English on Haith's staff at Tulsa. Haith was a Barnes assistant at Texas from 2001-04 before becoming a head coach.

English played for Haith and Mike Anderson at Missouri from 2008-12 and was one of the winningest players in program history. He was drafted by the Pistons in the second round of the 2012 NBA Draft and appeared in 41 games for Detroit that season before continuing his pro career with several teams overseas.

The 30-year-old is a native of Baltimore, Maryland.