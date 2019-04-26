KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee basketball head coach Rick Barnes will make $4.7 million for the upcoming 2019-20 season under the terms of his amended contract.

The agreement includes several standout features, including a $3 million bonus pool put up by a group of private donors to cover future rewards, 10News has learned. The private money takes that burden off the university and the athletic department.

Barnes and Tennessee agreed on the new deal earlier this month after he nearly left for UCLA and the university released the amended contract on Friday.

His salary will increase by $250,000 each season until the 2023-24 season in which he will make $5.7 million.

The contract amendment also includes the use of a non-commercial (private or charter) plane provided by the university for Barnes' personal use for up to ten round-trip flights per year within the continental United States.

If Barnes is fired without cause before April 30, 2022 Tennessee would owe him the full salary remaining on the contract. Beyond that date, it would have to pay him half of his remaining salary.

UT must also give Barnes $100,000 towards the purchase of lifetime health insurance for him and his wife if it fires him.

The contract amendment also includes increased incentives for Barnes:

$1.5 million for winning the national championship

$1.2 million for finishing as the national runner-up

$1 million for reaching the Final Four

$800,000 for reaching the Elite Eight

$600,000 for reaching the Sweet 16

$400,000 for reaching the Round of 32

$200,000 for making the NCAA Tournament

Those amounts are not cumulative. Barnes will receive one of the above incentive amounts per tournament appearance.

As the university worked to prepare this deal, a group of private donors agreed to help cover future costs. They're putting up a $3 million pool that will be used to pay the bonuses as Barnes earns them.

The veteran can also earn $400,000 for winning the SEC regular season championship, $200,000 for winning the SEC Tournament, $250,000 for being named National Coach of the Year and $150,000 for winning AP SEC Coach of the Year.

Barnes can earn additional money based on the Vols finish in the final AP poll of each season:

$400,000 for top 5

$200,000 for top 10

$100,000 for top 25

There are also incentives for reaching certain Academic Progress Rate benchmarks.

Barnes can earn a maximum of $3 million in incentives per season.

Tennessee reached the Sweet 16 in Barnes fourth season on Rocky Top and won a share of the SEC regular season championship the previous year.