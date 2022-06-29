Three Vols named to Baseball America's All-America second team

Pitcher Chase Dollander, third baseman Trey Lipscomb and centerfielder Drew Gilbert were selected for the honors.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Three Tennessee baseball players received more All-American recognition on Wednesday.

Baseball America selected Vols pitcher Chase Dollander, third baseman Trey Lipscomb and center fielder Drew Gilbert to their All-American second team.

Dollander previously received five first-team All-American selections. Gilbert received one first-team selection, three second-team selections and one third-team nod before Baseball America's list came out. Lipscomb received one first-team selection, two second-team selections and two third-team selections prior to Wednesday.