On Friday, June 10, Tennessee Baseball will play Notre Dame at 6 p.m. EST. The game will air on ESPN2.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The game times for the NCAA Baseball Knoxville Super Regional were announced on Tuesday.

On Friday, June 10, Tennessee will play Notre Dame at 6 p.m. EST. The game will air on ESPN2.

On Saturday, June 11, the two teams will play again at 2 p.m. EST. The game will air on ESPN.