Knoxville native Cam Fisher selected in fourth round of MLB Draft by the Houston Astros

Fisher finished third in the nation in home runs this past season at Charlotte.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville native Cam Fisher was selected in the fourth round of the MLB Draft by the Houston Astros on Monday.

He was taken with the 131st overall pick.

Fisher just wrapped up his sophomore season with Charlotte. He led the nation in home runs heading into the NCAA Tournament and ended up finishing third in that category by the end of the season. He played seven fewer games than Florida's Jac Caglianone who led the nation and two fewer than Wake Forest's Brock Wilken who finished second.

Fisher received six All-American honors, including a first team selection by ABCA/Rawlings,