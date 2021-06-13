Fans travel far and wide to watch Knoxville Super Regional

Vol fans are coming to Knoxville from across the U.S. to watch the Super Regional in Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Vols celebrated a historic win on Sunday, and their fans are celebrating with them across the world.

Vol Nation traveled far and wide to Lindsey Nelson Stadium for the first-ever Super Region in Knoxville. The team did not let their fans down either, finishing Sunday's game with a 15-6 victory and a spot in the College World Series.

"It got at me, like, 'I can't miss this. I've got to go see it,'" said Jerry Colquitt, a former Vols quarterback. "I jumped on a plane with no tickets [for the game]. I just had blind faith, but if worst comes to worst we thought we'd just come out here and party with the Vol faithful."

Tennessee fans were not the only ones filling Lindsey Nelson Stadium and pulling up to tailgates. Many LSU fans drove hours to East Tennessee to cheer on their favorite team.

"We do not have tickets, and we came up here with the expectation of probably not going into the stadium," said Dirk Schexnaydre, an LSU fan. "We love to tailgate, so we couldn't miss out on this."

For many fans, this was not just another game where they could cheer and celebrate. The Super Regionals marked a momentous moment in Vols baseball for many fans. To them, it is when baseball started becoming as popular as football or basketball.

"I really feel like it's Tennessee's coming-out party into modern-day SEC baseball, as far as the big crowds and the tailgating," said Schexnaydre.

And the excitement is expected to continue as the Vols travel to Omaha for the College World Series.