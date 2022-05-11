The Knoxville Giants: The Negro Southern League in the Scruffy City

Before Jackie Robinson broke the Major League Baseball color barrier, Black athletes started the Negro Leagues, and Knoxville’s team was swinging for the fences.

“There were five teams mentioned from the Knoxville area. One of them was a colored team, the Knoxville Eagles,” said Mark Aubrey, a baseball researcher. “From that, there’s been baseball off and on, both professional and industrial leagues, but there were also Negro teams. They weren’t part of a league. They were mostly independent teams, and they would play other colored teams.”

Out of the shadows of the Civil War arose America's favorite pastime in East Tennessee. From the farm leagues to the Tennessee Smokies, baseball ingrained itself in Knoxville’s history, and 100 years ago, a team of Black men stepped up to the plate in an East Knoxville ballpark and became champions.

With Brooks named the first NSL secretary and the team’s manager, the Giants were ready to play ball.

“They were a strong club. They were already established as the Knoxville Giants going back a couple of years to the mid-1910s,” Aubrey said.

“That was the beginning of organized Black baseball in the south,” said Bill Plott, a retired journalist and the author of “ The Negro Southern League: A Baseball History, 1920-1951 .”

A month later, in March 1920, a group gathered in Atlanta, Georgia to create a league of their own. Two men from Knoxville, William Brooks and Monroe Young, attended the meeting to claim East Tennessee’s spot in the league.

On Feb. 13, 1920, future Hall of Famer Andrew “Rube” Foster and a group of team owners started the Negro National League in Kansas City, Missouri to give Black athletes the chance to play organized baseball.

“It depended on how the team was doing, who the opposing team was. You may have hundreds, you might go up to thousands,” Aubrey said. “They had segregated seating. I find this in the news reports mostly of Black baseball games, ‘The grandstands are reserved for whites.’ ‘A portion has been set aside for whites.’”

Knoxville didn’t lose a series until August and would regularly draw large crowds of both Black and white fans.

His shot at 26 was squashed, however, on July 29 in a game against the Montgomery Grey Sox, the Giants’ biggest rival.

“He was unquestionably the best pitcher in the league,” Plott said.

With these stars on the roster, Knoxville continued to win series after series, and Steel Arm claimed a 25-game win streak.

The 1920 Giants also had future Hall of Famer Norman “Turkey” Stearnes on the team for a few games.

“Pete was an outstanding player and a very good hitter,” Plott said.

The Giants also had an ace in first baseman Ralph “Pete” Cleage who, based on the data available from that time, would be the Negro Southern League’s best hitter by the end of the 1920 season.

“He would catch a ball with his right hand and the glove then flip it like this to get the ball up in the air, sling off the glove, catch the ball as it came back down, and then throw it into the infield,” Plott said. “On more than one occasion, he was credited with putting runners out on home plate, who were trying to get home thinking he couldn’t throw the ball in, but he had a very, very strong arm.”

Players like Forrest “One Wing” Maddox, a pitcher and outfielder who lost his left arm as a child, were a boon to the 1920 Giants.

While Steel Arm’s pitching made national news, especially as he began a long winning streak, some of his teammates were quickly becoming league stars in their own right.

“They started playing in, I believe it was, April, finished up in September, and it was quite a season,” Aubrey said.

The Giants played over 100 games throughout their first season, taking on teams in and out of the NSL and traveling roughly 5,500 miles.

“He went the distance. Back then, you rarely had two pitchers pitching like now in modern baseball,” Aubrey said. “Back then, it was you pitch the whole game. You pitched the complete game, but that's what it was.”

Soon after, the Giants took on Jacksonville for their home opener at Brewer’s Park, later known as Booker T. Washington Park. They beat the Stars 8-4 with Steel Arm striking out eight batters.

Knoxville faced off against Nashville at Sulphur Dell, where First Horizon Park now stands, beating them 6-2 thanks in part to a standout pitcher named Walter “Steel Arm” Dickey who held the White Sox to four hits.

“[The Chicago American Giants] swept the three-game series with Montgomery and then went to Birmingham and won two games against the Black Barons, so they were undefeated in the south,” Plott said.

Montgomery did eventually play the American Giants with the Montgomery newspapers claiming the Grey Sox as the champions of the Negro Southern League and referring to their two-game series with Chicago as the world championship.

“It did not go well for Knoxville. Not at all. The five games that we know were played, they lost all five. First one was by forfeit. Something went wrong. Knoxville stormed off the field. The umpire says, ‘No, that's the game,’” Aubrey said.

The series was set to host games in Birmingham, Chattanooga, New Orleans and Knoxville in what Aubrey described as a “barnstorming exhibition.”

“He said, ‘You guys are the champions of the NNL. We're the champions of the NSL. What do you say we play a colored World Series?’” Aubrey said. “So there's some validity if you have a champion of the Negro Southern League playing the champion of the Negro National League. It wasn't Montgomery. It wasn't Birmingham. It was Knoxville.”

Knoxville sent its team secretary, Monroe Young, to meet with NNL founder Rube Foster, who owned and managed the Chicago American Giants.

“I think that Knoxville won based on their head to head with Montgomery and their overall record,” he said.

“I guess I will admit to my prejudice, being an Alabamian and leaning toward Montgomery, but at the same time, if you want a claim for Knoxville and say Montgomery disputed it, I have no argument with it whatsoever because it was impossible to actually come up with a definitive answer,” Plott said.

The true 1920 champion remains contested as some teams played more games than others during the season and the spotty record-keeping tended to skew toward the hometown favorite.

“Montgomery didn't like that so, basically, Knoxville declared themselves champions,” Aubrey said.

Birmingham-based NSL President Frank Perdue declared Montgomery the league champions, but standings published in the Knoxville Journal and Chicago Defender showed the Giants as the champs. Knoxville went to Montgomery and offered up a series to determine the winner.

“The 1920 season was a battle between Knoxville and Montgomery the whole year, and they swapped the lead back and forth,” Plott said.

As the season drew to a close, Knoxville and Montgomery were the clear frontrunners, but a claim at the championship title proved to be controversial.

Giant Memories :

The following season, the Knoxville Giants placed last in the NSL standings.

“You had players move on. Steel Arm Dickey wasn’t with them in ‘21,” Aubrey said. “Other teams got better players. You lost the drive a little bit.”

Plott said the Giants’ roster between the two seasons was a clue.

“In 1920, the Giants had used about two dozen players total for the whole season that I was able to ascertain really played on the team. In 1921, there were way more than 60 players, which indicates they had a hard time finding a winning lineup that year,” he said.

Then, at the end of the 1922 season, the Knoxville Giants fell away from the Negro Southern League as an independent team.

“The team kept playing,” Aubrey said. “You had a couple gaps in there for years of the Negro Southern League just not being in existence. They either folded early, didn’t have enough teams to make a league. Ownership in the mid to late ‘20s, there was an argument over the team name and later on who owned the team.”

Although no longer affiliated with the NSL, the players’ passion never waned as evidenced by their memories in a 1993 interview featured on WBIR’s The Heartland Series.

For an extended interview with the former Giants players, click here.

“Everybody contributed. Everybody played well,” said Ralph Banks, a former Knoxville Giants right fielder. “A balanced team for one thing. It wasn’t dependent on one man to do it all. No special, no star or nothing.”

Unlike the Giants of the Negro Southern League, which drew players from all over the region, the independent team’s dugout was full of local boys who knew how to play ball. So local, in fact, one remembers watching the 1920 Giants play.

“My brother carried me to see them play. I was just 9 years old, and he carried me to see them. That was when Steel Arm was playing back then,” said Leroy Bowerman, a former Knoxville Giants pitcher.

The team’s camaraderie extended off the field and even to the opposing teams.

“We just got along fine. We go play a game of ball, get through and go take a bath. Maybe we'll go down to the pool room, sit around, talk and laugh, shoot a few games of pool,” Bowerman said.

When a visiting Indianapolis team couldn’t afford to make it back home, the Giants extended a helping hand.

“We played them on Friday and Saturday, beat ‘em. They wanted to stay over and we played ‘em Sunday and Monday and beat ‘em Sunday and Monday, and then they was to go leave Monday and couldn’t leave, didn’t have enough to leave on,” Bowerman said. “We had to give ‘em money to get gas with because they had two cars.”

They played local teams, both Black and white, walking from ballpark to ballpark in city limits if the Giants’ winning streak didn’t scare off an opponent.

“We got real good, you know, and then we got to where we couldn't get a game. You know, we got so good we couldn't. They’d say, ‘Well, we can't beat ‘em. You don't need to.’ Or other teams would say, ‘We’re so good. We can't beat them so there’s no need to play them.’ They wouldn't. We could hardly get a game. We had a game with the Smokies once, and we went out there and they wouldn't play us,” Bowerman said.

Bowerman also said his biggest thrill with the Giants was the chance to play the Ethiopian Clowns, a Miami-based barnstorming team.

“They were the best team we ever played,” he said.

When a game took them on the road, the team piled into two or three cars, slept in houses or hotels and ate meals with the opposing team.

Their earnings came from whatever was left after expenses were paid.

“Two dollars, three dollars, sometimes four, sometimes nothing. We wasn’t playing it for money; we just played it because we liked it,” said Ernest Waters, a former Knoxville Giants pitcher.

Despite the Giants’ prowess and popularity on and off the diamond, major league dreams were still more than a decade away for Black players.