SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Bad weather has washed out any chances of the Tennessee Smokies playing the Mississippi Braves Monday night.

The team announced Monday afternoon its series finale against the Braves has been cancelled due to inclement weather.

The game won't be made up, and the two teams will not meet again in the first half of the 2019 season.

Fans who bought a ticket can redeem it for a voucher to see any of the remaining games this season at the Smokies' box office.

The Smokies will hit the field again to begin a five-game series against the Birmingham Barons on Wednesday, April 10.