Tennessee Baseball releases 2022 schedule

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee baseball program has released its 2022 schedule.

The schedule consists of 37 home games, 15 road games, and four neutral-site contests, according to Tennessee Athletics.

Of the 56 scheduled regular-season games, 19 of those contests are against teams that reached an NCAA Regional in 2021, officials said.

Tennessee Athletics said that UT will face off against three College World Series participants: Mississippi State, Texas, Vanderbilt.



According to a press release, the Big Orange open their season with nine straight home games starting with a three-game series against Georgia Southern from February 18-20.



UT will also host Iona (Feb. 25-27) and Rhode Island (March 11-13) in non-conference weekend series while taking on Tennessee Tech, UNC Asheville, James Madison, Eastern Kentucky, Butler, Western Carolina, Lipscomb, Xavier, Alabama A&M, Bellarmine and Belmont in midweek contests.



Tennessee's first game away from Lindsey Nelson Stadium will take place in Houston at the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic at Minute Maid Park.

The Vols are scheduled to open the tournament on Friday against Texas in a College World Series rematch before taking on two more Big 12 foes in Baylor and Oklahoma on Saturday and Sunday.



UT will also take on Tennessee Tech in a midweek game at Smokies Stadium in Kodak on April 12.



The Vols will open their conference slate at home against South Carolina from March 18-20.

Other home series include matchups with Missouri (April 8-10), Alabama (April 15-17), Auburn (April 29-May 1), and Georgia (May 13-15).



Following the SEC opening series against the Gamecocks, the Vols will hit the road for consecutive series at Ole Miss (March 25-27) and 2021 CWS runner-up Vanderbilt (April 1-3).

Tennessee's other three road series will feature trips to Florida (April 22-24), Kentucky (May 6-8), and Mississippi State (May 19-21) to round out the regular season.

The trip to Starkville will mark UT's first series there since 2017, officials said.



The Vols are coming off a historic season in 2021, which ended with the program's fifth trip to the College World Series and first appearance in Omaha since 2005.

For the full schedule, click here.

Game times and TV designations will be released at a later date closer to the start of the season, officials said.



Season tickets for the 2022 season can be purchased starting October 6 at AllVols.com.