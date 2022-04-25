Tennessee baseball's Christian Moore named SEC Freshman of the Week

In game 3 vs. Florida, Moore tied the game with two outs in the top of the ninth with a two-run single before hitting the eventual game-winning two-run homer.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Southeastern Conference honors keep pouring in for No. 1 ranked Tennessee Baseball.

On Monday, the league announced the Vols' Christian Moore was named the SEC Freshman of the Week.

Tennessee swept Florida over the weekend in Gainesville for the first time since 2001.

In game 3 vs. Florida, Moore tied the game with two outs in the top of the ninth with a two-run single before hitting the eventual game-winning two-run homer in the 11th inning.

Moore batted .500 and reached base in all four of Tennessee's wins last week. Moore had a hit in three of the Vols' four games while finishing with three walks and six RBIs. His four RBIs on Sunday were his most in an SEC game this season while his two hits tied a career-high for a conference game.

At one point in Sunday's game, Tennessee trailed Florida, 4-0. The Vols first hit of the game did not come until the seventh inning. However, the Vols rallied from behind in the ninth and are now off to a 17-1 start in SEC play.

The Vols' 17-1 start is the best start to SEC play in league history.