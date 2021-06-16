Tennessee Baseball heads to Omaha for College World Series

The Vols are set to face off against Virginia on Sunday, June 20 at 2 p.m. (EST) on ESPN2.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Baseball team left for Omaha on Wednesday afternoon for the College World Series.

The Vols are set to face off against Virginia on Sunday, June 20 at 2 p.m. (EST) on ESPN2.

The College World Series will kick off on Saturday in Omaha. The teams who earn a spot in the finals will play June 28, before the final championship game either June 29 or June 30.

It will be the first College World Series that Tennessee has been in since 2005.