Tennessee Baseball's Hunley, Rucker get All-America honors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Tennessee Baseball announced pitcher Sean Hunley and third baseman Jake Rucker were both recognized as All-Americans by Baseball America on Thursday.

Hunley earned second-team honors as a relief pitcher while Rucker was a third-team selection at third base, according to Tennessee Athletics.

This marks Hunley's first All-America selection since earning Freshman All-America honors from Collegiate Baseball News in 2018.

He was also named an All-American this season by Collegiate Baseball News on its third team.

The athletics department said the Mount Juliet, Tennessee native has gone 7-4 on the year and leads the team with a career-high nine saves, which is tied for fifth-most in a single season in program history.

Rucker has already been named a Collegiate Baseball News All-American and First Team All-SEC selection.

UT Athletics said he has put together his best season as a Vol in 2021. He leads the team and ranks 11th in the nation in hits (88), ranks second on the team in batting average (.331) and is third on the team in RBI (55).

The Greenbrier, Tennessee native is coming off his first-career multi-homer game after blasting two long balls in the Vols' super regional clinching victory over No. 14 LSU last Sunday, helping UT punch its ticket to Omaha for the College World Series, according to the athletics department.

UT Athletics said junior pitcher Chad Dallas garnered third-team honors from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association on Wednesday.