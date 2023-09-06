Tennessee baseball sets two exhibition games for fall season

The Vols will play Virginia Tech and Samford. Both games will be played away from Knoxville.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee baseball has scheduled two exhibition games for the fall season.

The Vols will take on Virginia Tech and Samford.

Both games will be played away from Lindsey Nelson Stadium as renovations go on inside the stadium.

Tennessee will play Virginia Tech on Oct. 22 at Tusculum University in Greeneville, Tenn. A start time has yet to be set for the game.

On Nov. 5, the Vols will play Samford at First Horizon Park, which is the home of the Nashville Sounds. That game will start at 2 p.m.