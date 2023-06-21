Tennessee Baseball team returns to Knoxville after College World Series

Tennessee Athletics encouraged fans to come to Lindsey Nelson Stadium by 3 p.m. to greet the Vols on their return.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Baseball team is set to return to Knoxville this afternoon after the Volunteers were eliminated from the College World Series by LSU on Tuesday.

Tennessee Athletics encouraged fans to come out in support of the team. Tennessee Athletics said fans should arrive at Lindsey Nelson by 3 p.m. The team will arrive at the gate on the third-base side of the stadium shortly thereafter.