Tennessee gets rematch with Arkansas in SEC Tournament championship

The Razorbacks (No. 1) managed to defeat the Rebels (No. 5) 3-2 Saturday night. Now, they will face Tennessee for the championship.

HOOVER, Ala. — After a close game, No. 1 Arkansas' baseball team managed to clinch a spot in the SEC championship after defeating No. 5 Ole Miss on Saturday. They will face No. 2 Tennessee on Sunday.

The game ended with a 3-2 scorecard and Arkansas leaving Hoover one step closer to the big game. Before then they will need to defeat Tennessee after the team wiped out Florida 4-0 in the conference semifinals.

In only his third start of the season, Tennessee pitcher Camden Sewell earned the victory with a strong performance on the mound. The junior pitched a season-high six innings, allowed two hits, gave up no runs, walked zero batters and collected six strikeouts.

Tennessee opened the scoring in the third inning on Saturday when Evan Russell singled to left field to bring home Liam Spence. Jordan Beck added two runs in the fourth via an RBI double and reaching home on a wild pitch. Spence scored the Vols' final run on an RBI single by Drew Gilbert, in the seventh inning.