Tony Vitello offers $2 chest bumps for Wounded Warrior Project

The Vols' head baseball coach was ejected during the first inning of UT's game against Alabama for chest-bumping an umpire during an argument.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — University of Tennessee baseball head coach Tony Vitello kicked off his four-game suspension by doing some good in his own unique way.

On Wednesday, he joined several UT fraternities outside the library near the pedestrian bridge that were raising money for various organizations.

Vitello offered $2 chest bumps for Sigma Alpha Epsilon's Wounded Warrior Project fundraiser.

The Vols Baseball head coach was ejected from Saturday night's game against Alabama in the first inning after he bumped an umpire in the chest during an argument over pitching coach Frank Anderson's removal from the field.