Getting to Omaha | Travel costs, options for the College World Series

Will you fly or drive to Omaha? Stay downtown or get an Airbnb? Let's look at the travel options for the College World Series.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The baseball Vols are headed to Omaha at the end of this week and fans are going with them.

They are more than ready to travel 915 miles across the country to cheer on their team.

Fans predicted they'd be making that trek well before this weekend's wins.

"Vols are going to definitely going to take a dub and we're going to do the same thing tomorrow, 2 and 0 Vols straight to Omaha," said UT student Noah Bond during the Super Regional.

"I've already bought College World Series tickets. Like, I'm already trying to plan that trip because I believe they're going to go that far," said fan Laura Tabor before the Super Regional.

The Vols are going far in the series and far geographically.

For the fans packing up and heading along for the ride, how are we getting to Omaha?

Head Coach Tony Vitello said to go for a drive.

"You look at it in the office and say, 'Well, that's not too many miles,'" he said.

It's 915 miles from Knoxville to Omaha.

That's a 13-hour drive without stopping.

You can expect to pay over $100 in gas assuming your car gets around 25 miles per gallon.

"You just have to get in your car and drive. Get a little gas, drive some more," said Vitello.

If you'd rather fly, you probably don't want to leave from Knoxville.

Flights going out later this week are around $600, with the cheapest options going from Nashville and Chattanooga.

Below are the average prices for round trip tickets leaving Friday and returning mid-next week as of June 14.

When you get to Omaha, don't wait to book a hotel.

The bigger ones are already into single-digit or no availability, with rooms ranging from less than $100 to over $500 dollars a night.

A search on Airbnb Monday shows 84 percent of listings are already booked.

Your cheapest expense is actually the tickets to the game.

Depending on when the Vols play, tickets for play-off games start at $18.

Parking near the stadium will cost about $15 a day, but shuttles are available from further lots.

Some may say you can't really put a price tag on the memories you'll make.

The Vols play Virginia on Saturday in Omaha.