Two Tennessee players named preseason All-Americans by Baseball America

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee baseball had two players named by Baseball America on Monday morning.

Pitcher Blade Tidwell and outfield Jordan Beck were the duo that made the list. Tidwell was a first team selection. Beck made the third team.

Both contributed plenty as the Vols claimed their first SEC eastern division title since 1997 and went to the College World Series for the first time since 2005 last season.

Tidwell received freshman All-American honors last season after going 10-3 in 18 starts. His 10 wins were the second-most by a Tennessee freshman in program history. After this season he is eligible for the MLB Draft and has first-round potential.

He is also a first team Collegiate Baseball Newspaper Preseason All-American.

Tidwell is currently out indefinitely with a shoulder injury.

Beck is coming off a season where he had 15 home runs and 64 runs batted in.

He was named to the second team Collegiate Baseball Newspaper Preseason All-America list.