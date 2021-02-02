UT Baseball to host its 'Orange & White Game' at Smokies Stadium on Nov. 6

KODAK, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee baseball team will host its annual ‘Orange & White Game’ at the Smokies Stadium on November 6 at 1 p.m., according to the Tennessee Smokies.
“The guys are thrilled about playing at Smokies Stadium,” said University of Tennessee Head Coach Tony Vitello. They have formed a great relationship with our program and it will be a great opportunity to play in front of, and interact with our fans.”
At the end of the game, the players and coaches will have an autograph meet-and-greet on the concourse for fans.
It will be a free event to attend with complimentary parking, and free admission seating, officials said.
Concession stands, beer carts, and the retail store will be open for guests. Gates open at 12 p.m.