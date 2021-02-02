UT Baseball to host its 'Orange & White Game' at Smokies Stadium on Nov. 6

At the end of the game, the players and coaches will have an autograph meet-and-greet on the concourse for fans.

KODAK, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee baseball team will host its annual ‘Orange & White Game’ at the Smokies Stadium on November 6 at 1 p.m., according to the Tennessee Smokies.

“The guys are thrilled about playing at Smokies Stadium,” said University of Tennessee Head Coach Tony Vitello. They have formed a great relationship with our program and it will be a great opportunity to play in front of, and interact with our fans.”

At the end of the game, the players and coaches will have an autograph meet-and-greet on the concourse for fans.

It will be a free event to attend with complimentary parking, and free admission seating, officials said.